Highways alter roadwork plans to minimise disruption

Highways bosses have altered plans for upcoming roadworks on a busy main road, which they say will minimise disruption.

From Monday (October 9) St Helen’s Road will be closed to through traffic for 24 hours a day between the Elphinstone Road roundabout and the Parkstone Road junction.

A diversion will be in place via Elphinstone Road, The Ridge, Junction Road and Sedlescombe Road North in both directions.

The road is scheduled to be closed for up to nine weeks, although East Sussex Highways says it could reopen as soon as December 1.

Today (Friday, October 6), bosses announced that the work on the road will be done in small sections at a time to try to minimise disruption to residents.

A letter from East Sussex Highways has been sent to affected people outlining the plans.

It said: “The work we will be carrying out is carriageway reconstruction where we will re-use the majority of existing materials and will repair the road without the need to import new materials which avoids harm to the environment and surrounding road network due to large lorry movements.

“Although we must close the road to through traffic to carry out these works safely, access will be maintained for residents and business users wherever possible. We have conducted many projects similar to this one in the past and have always managed to work in harmony with residents and users of the area.

“We will be starting work at the western section, outside number 112 St Helen’s Road and working in 200m to 300m long sections, so access and parking will largely be unaffected in areas where we are not working at a particular time.

“Although vehicles will be allowed access past the gates, we would like to remind all drivers that inside the site the speed limit is a strict 10mph maximum as this will no longer be a section of the public highway.

“Barriers will be in place surrounding any excavation, but pedestrian access will be maintained at the perimeter of these barriers.”

East Sussex Highways said it will be giving daily reports on the progress of the works via its Facebook page at facebook.com/eastsussexhighways.