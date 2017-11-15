HiFest showcases best artistic talent

HiFest (Hastings Illustration Festival) returns on the fist weekend in December.

Established in 2014 by illustrators Ali Graham and Nina Cosford, HiFest will be held at The Printworks, and other participating venues around The America Ground, Hi-Store, The Palace, Cake Room and Wow and Flutter, on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, 11-6pm

Ali said: “The aim of HiFest was to shine a spotlight on all the professional talent living and working within the town, as well as offer illustrators from further afield the opportunity to showcase their work and meet other creatives somewhere other than London. In its three years, HiFest has attracted over 3000 visitors and has showcased the works of

more than 300 illustrators through stalls, workshops, talks, live drawing and exhibitions.”

“Once again, we have an amazing array of top guests from the world of illustration and over 75 stalls selling unique illustrated goods from books, zines and prints to cards, badges and ceramics - perfect Christmas gifts!

“We also have a superb programme of talks, workshops, exhibitions, screenings and live drawing happening throughout the weekend - there really is something for everyone!”

Tickets adult £5, student £4, under 16’s free.

Visit: http://www.hifest.co.uk