Helping mudslip victims survive

Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link’s appeal for donations to help victims of the devastating mudslip in Freetown has been given a boost thanks to the generosity of local residents.

Lori Spragg from the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link charity says like all the communities in the immediate vicinity of the disaster area, our twin town is doing what it can to help the displaced survivors. “The appeal has raised £911 to date-including gift aid,” she said. “Faced with the problem of getting funds as quickly and effectively as possible to those in need, the Link is working with Build on Books, a well-known, dynamic, non-governmental organisation.

Temporary accommodation in Freetown, Sierra Leone

“Build on Books is not just an educational charity, and its Freetown-based team swung immediately into action to take practical aid to the disaster area and to the Don Bosco camp; a mother and child camp that has been set up in a Freetown orphanage. We have been providing food, water, soap, clothing and shoes in large quantities to families that have lost everything. We have a medical team on site to deal with the shock and often horrific injuries of survivors.”

To contribute to the appeal visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/hastingssierra leonefriendshiplink or send a cheque made out to HSLFL to: The Secretary HSLFL, Oaklands, Rock Lane, Hastings TN35 4NY.

The Link’s next fundraising event is a Music Quiz Night at St Paul’s School, Horntye Road, St Leonards on Friday September 15, at 7pm. Tables should be booked in advance by emailing: secretary.hslfl@gmail.com or call 01424 436603.