Help wanted for Poppy Appeal

The Pett, Fairlight, Icklesham and Three Oaks branch of the Royal British Legion is appealing for volunteers to help with this year’s Poppy Appeal.

John Pulfer, from the branch, said: “October and November are our busiest months.

“If you are over 16 years of age, reasonably fit, and would like to help your local branch, please consider giving us a little of your valuable time between October 28 and November 11. Your help would be very much appreciated.

You can contact John by calling 01424 814866.

Remembrance Sunday takes place on November 12 this year and churches in the Rye and Battle area will be holding services and wreath laying.

The Poppy Appeal is organised by the Royal British Legion to help service men and women, veterans, and their families in almost every aspect of daily life. Visit www.britishlegion.org.uk.