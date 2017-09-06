Help Street Pastors with their bread and putter at first Charity Golf Day

Hastings Street Pastors, who help keep the peace patrolling Hastings Town Centre and Old Town streets late at night, are holding a Charity Golf Day to help boost their funds.

Hastings Street Pastors are a registered charity with sixty local volunteers who come from twenty two different churches. Every major church denomination is represented.

Based at Wellington Square Church, Hastings, Street Pastors go out and about twice a week, on alternate Thursday and Friday nights and every Saturday night. Teams of between four and six Street Pastors are out between 10pm and 3.30am visiting those areas where they know people will be

Coordinator Martin West says they have patrolled the Hastings Town Centre and the Old Town for more than seven years and have helped a lot of people. “We have successfully been out in teams of four or more over seven hundred times,” he said.

“Once out on the street, Street Pastors exchange a friendly word or get into a deeper conversation.

“The role of a Street Pastor is not about preaching, but is one of caring, listening and helping — working in an unconditional way sharing God’s love.

“One thing we encounter on every duty is girls in bare feet or wearing high heel stiletto shoes. Over two hundred and fifty flip flops have been freely given away every year since the operation started.”

Martin says Street Pastors also ‘sign post’ people who are in need of help - something they did more than three hundred times last year. “Many vulnerable people seek and freely receive help from the Street Pastors who are there for everyone regardless of faith, age or creed.

“Many testimonies from grateful people have been received over the years and, with other agencies, Street Pastors contribute to a peaceful Night Time economy while the rest of the town safely tucked up in bed.”

To boost their funds, Street Pastors are holding a Charity Golf Day and Trophy presentation lunch at Sedlescombe Golf Club on Saturday October 7. For further details call 07964 167870 email: hastings@streetpastor.org.uk or visit: https://streetpastors.org