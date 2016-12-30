Heavy fog causing delays and cancellations at Gatwick

Heavy fog across the South East and Europe is causing delays and some cancellations to flights to and from Gatwick, according to an airport spokesperson.

Air traffic control restrictions have been imposed, the spokesperson said.

Passengers are strongly advised to check with their airline as to the status of their flight before travelling if possible, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said: “Gatwick is doing all it can to keep passengers moving and we apologise for the unavoidable and unfortunate disruption today.”

Frustrated travellers are reporting cancellations and delays of up to four hours on social media.

