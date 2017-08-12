Teenagers help MRI Scanner Appeal inch towards target

Teenagers of the local wing of the National Citizens Service of Hastings chose to fundraise for the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal as part of their summer challenge.

First up, they helped launched the Sainsbury’s Sedlescombe Road Charity of the Year Partnership, packing shopping bags for customers at Sainsbury’s and raising a fantastic £753.

They have also completed a sponsored 10 mile walk between Bexhill and Fairlight, and run a quiz night at the London Trader pub. They hope to raise more than £1,000 in total.

Pictured with them are store manager Lawrence Brown and his fundraisers Sandra and Donna. Lawrence was delighted his customers choose the MRI Scanner Appeal as their annual charity partner and for the support of the NCS. He added his team will be running a number of fundraising initiatives that the store will host throughout the year.

Bill Hamilton, chairman of the Friends of Conquest Hospital, thanked both Sainsbury’s and the NCS on behalf of the appeal for their amazing support and kindness and explained that their much-appreciated donation enables the appeal to move a step closer to achieving its target of £1 million.

This donation has taken the appeal total close to £900,000 and one last big push before the year ends could see the appeal achieving its objective.

The campaign, launched by the Friends of Conquest Hospital in March, seeks to raise £1 million to fund a new, state-of-the-art MRI scanner to replace the current, 13-year-old model.

Dr Lesley Apthorp, consultant radiologist at the Conquest, said: “Our existing MRI scanner is unsuitable for many of our patients, including babies, and people requiring cardiac, prostate and small bowel scans or suffering from claustrophobia.

“Technology has moved on enormously since it was purchased in 2004, with improved imaging quality now enabling much more effective diagnosis, analysis and treatment of strokes and many types of cancer.”

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has agreed to fund the building of suite to house the scanner.

All donations are welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate, where donation forms can be found.