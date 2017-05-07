Show proceeds to go to MRI scanner appeal

The proceeds from the 25th annual Classic Car Show will be donated to the Conquest25 MRI Scanner Appeal.

Consultant radiologist at the Conquest hospital, Dr Lesley Apthorp, accompanied by the MRI Scanner Appeal manager Mike Eastwod, was the guest speaker at The Rotary Club of Senlac’s meeting on April 19.

Dr Apthorp, a consultant at the Conquest for 18 years, spoke about how 13 years ago, the MRI scanner at the Conquest was then state-of-the-art and one of the most advanced in British hospitals.

It is now one of the oldest, prone to breakdowns and unable to perform the range of scans now required for diagnoses, thus leading to an inefficient and insufficient service for the local 400,000 catchment area it serves.

She spoke about how modern technology had advanced the capabilities of MRI scanners and the wide benefits such a scanner would bring to local patients.

Although the local NHS Health Care Trust cannot afford the £1 million required for the scanner, it is prepared to fund the building of a new suite to house the scanner.

The Friends of the Conquest Hospital had therefore launched an appeal for the money to celebrate the 25 years since the opening of the hospital. To date, more than £600,000 has been raised following an overwhelming public response, and the hope was that a new scanner could be installed next year.

After Dr Althorp’s talk, the President of Senlac Rotary, Glyn Parry, said: “The Rotary of Senlac is keen to support such a worthy community initiative and I am pleased that the Club’s Trust Fund has agreed that the Conquest’s Scanner Appeal will be one of the three main beneficiaries of the proceeds from this year’s 25th annual Classic Car Show. In the meantime Senlac Rotary would like to show their support for appeal by making a donation now.”

The other main beneficiaries will be Senlac’s Yellowmen to help their work in Kenya and the Bexhill Diabetes Support Group.

The Classic Car Show will take place at Bodiam recreation ground on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, from 10am until 5pm.

More information about the car show and application forms may be found on the club’s website. If you would like to know more about Rotary, contact the Senlac Rotary secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or visit www.senlacrotary.org. The club normally meets each Wednesday evening at the Cooden Beach Hotel.

Visit www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate/ for more details of the campaign.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.