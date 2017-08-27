Nurses gear up for a 100km trek alongside River Thames

Two nurses are getting set to lace up their walking shoes to tackle an epic challenge in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.

Michelle Brooks and Lucy Kemp, who both work on Gardner Ward at the Conquest Hospital, have signed up for the Thames Path Challenge, which will see them trek 100km over two days in September.

Michelle said: “Four months ago, myself and Lucy did something crazy. We signed ourselves up to walk 100km over two days – The Thames Path Challenge.

“This may not seem too crazy an idea to some, but those of you who know me and Lucy will know that exercise is not our forte.

“In fact, several attempts of taking up running over the years have resulted in a couple of gentle strolls along the seafront gossiping. Attempts by myself to join the gym over the years have been rather costly after attending only two sessions each time.

“Why walk 100km, you may rightly be asking yourselves? Well, I turn 40 in November and one of the things I feel I need to do is get fitter.

“Going by my previous track record I needed some incentive to keep me going, hence signing up for the walk. Next I needed a willing buddy – step in Lucy, who surprisingly required very little persuasion. I was armed with tales of a gentle amble between pubs alongside the sun dappled river, but they were not required.

“Lucy suggested we do the walk for charity and we have chosen to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. Not only have we both had family who have benefitted from the services the hospice provides, but we are both registered nurses, and having worked in the local hospital for 14 years, we are very aware of the important services that the hospice offers the people in our local area. It requires £37million a year to keep the hospice and all the services it provides running, and we feel this is a worthy beneficiary of any money we raise.”

The St Leonards pair have paid race fees, so all funds will go to the hospice. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-brooks9 to donate.