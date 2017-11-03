MRI Scanner Appeal inches towards target thanks to ramblers

The Pier to Cooden Beach Challenge, organised by East Sussex Healthcare Charitable Trust, has raised more than £2,500 for the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal.

On Sunday, October 29, the grey and drizzly morning soon broke for the sun to shine on walkers and runners from all around East Sussex. They had gathered at Hastings Pier to start out on a gruelling 14-mile course to the Cooden Beach Hotel in Bexhill and back – an idea originated by hospital volunteer, Mike Noble.

MRI Scanner Appeal walk. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171031-093633001

Hastings town mayor Councillor Judy Rodgers cut the start line tape and wished all the participants a safe and enjoyable challenge for the MRI Scanner Appeal.

Among the ramblers and runners were NHS staff led by Dr David Walker, medical director of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. Dr Walker highlighted how beneficial a new state-of-the-art MRI Scanner would be, not just to all those living in East Sussex in diagnosing illnesses faster and more accurately, but also in enabling the trust to attract the next generation of young consultants and medics. Having state-of-the- art medical equipment will help to attract the best.

Other walkers included a lively group of eight staff from Sainsbury’s Sedlescombe Road, headed up by deputy manager Rosella Cooke.

It was an especially personal and difficult challenge for Karen Aldridge, who is recovering from sepsis and a stroke. Supported by husband Pete and many well wishes on route, Karen completed her challenge with sheer grit and determination, enabling her to raise £500 for the hospital which she can’t thank enough.

MRI Scanner Appeal walk. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171031-093610001

The East Sussex Healthcare Charitable Trust was delighted to lend its support to the Friends of the Conquest’s £1m MRI Scanner Appeal.

Lynette Wells, ESHT director of corporate affairs and charitable fund trustee, who was also on the walk, said: “I would like to express my appreciation to all those taking part and to Hastings Pier, Sainsbury’s Sedlescombe Road and The Cooden Beach Hotel for their generosity and help in providing essential support to the event.”

With the donations made by the walkers and their supporters, the Friends of the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal has now reached £905,000.

You can find out more on the Friends of the Conquest Facebook page or at www.conquestlof.org.uk. To make a donation, please make cheques payable to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and send to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, East Sussex, TN38 1JA.

