MP pays tribute to ‘fantastic work’ of mental health service staff after visit

Amber Rudd MP visited the Hastings Sanctuary Service, run by Turning Point, on Friday (January 13).

During the visit, Ms Rudd met Turning Point members of staff to learn about the types of support that are available to people in Hastings, as well as who specifically is supported.

The visit also provided the opportunity to discuss local issues that impact on the service.

Mel Tapp, operations manager at the Hastings Sanctuary Service, said: “We at Turning Point are delighted that our local MP took time to come and visit the service.

“We feel it is important to be talking about mental health and the support that is available to people in the area, so we thank Ms Rudd for recognising how important services like the Hastings Sanctuary Service are.”

Amber Rudd MP said: “The Hastings Sanctuary Service provides invaluable mental health support to our community.

“I pay tribute to all the staff at The Sanctuary and the fantastic work they do.

“For too long, mental health illness has been unacceptably stigmatised and treated as secondary to physical health. It is absolutely right that we are now correcting this wrong and transforming how we deal with mental health problems to ensure that people get the attention and treatment they deserve.”

The Hastings Sanctuary Service provides support to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Some of this support includes teaching life skills, accessing local community groups and facilities, and signposting to education and training opportunities.

Visit www.turning-point.co.uk/hastings-sanctuary-service.aspx for details.

