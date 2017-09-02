Holiday park fun day raises funds for MRI Scanner Appeal

A family fun day held at Beauport Holiday Park brought a welcome boost to the Conquest Hospital’s MRI Scanner Appeal.

Dr Richard Wray was delighted to accept £435 from James Garland, general manager of the park, at the well-attended event.

Dr Wray highlighted how beneficial a new state-of-the-art MRI Scanner would be to all those living in East Sussex using the Conquest Hospital.

It would help diagnose many illnesses much faster and more accurately, as well as attract future consultants to come and work at the hospital, Dr Wray said. It would also mean no more long journeys to London for local patients.

The appeal, which was launched in March by the Friends of Conquest Hospital, has now reached £875,000 – only one last big push away from its £1 million target.

Beauport Holiday Park put on the family fun day with The Conquest Hospital Radio Roadshow, which included a pram race won by Nigel Woods and Clint Lawson.

There was also a bouncy castle, tombola, egg and spoon race, meat raffle and collection.

James Garland said he was delighted that Beauport Holiday Park could help this great cause and also thanked his team – Laura, Stewart, Clare and Dale – for all the hard work they put in to making sure the day was a great success.

All donations to the campaign are welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, East Sussex, TN38 1JA, or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate, where donation forms to be sent in with cheques are downloadable.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital is a registered charity whose aim is to support the Conquest Hospital.