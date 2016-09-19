Hastings woman ‘failed by health service’

Friends of a Hastings woman whose parents are struggling to pay for her funeral believe the health service ‘failed’ her before she died.

Laura-Louise Moye died after a lifelong battle with spina bifida on August 18 at the age of 25.

Bikers gave the hearse an escort from The Carlisle pub to the crematorium for the funeral this morning (Monday, September 19).

Lolz, as she was known, was described as ‘feisty and full of life’ by her ex-boyfriend’s mother Sandra Francis, who believes doctors and the patient transport service failed her during her treatment.

“She was born with spina bifida which resulted in her needing to be catheterised; her kidney failure was caused by being left on incorrect medication,” Mrs Francis said.

“She started dialysis some months before she died; at first this went well, but when Coperforma took over the contract her transport often didn’t arrive, or arrived so late that it wasn’t worth going because she couldn’t have been hooked up to dialysis at the time of evening they would have delivered her to Brighton.

“Due to lack of dialysis she became sicker and sicker, and at times when the transport did arrive she refused to go, since the toxins now coursing through her body were also affecting her brain by then and she was not thinking straight; she developed a wish to die.

“After several bouts of hospitalisation and further damage caused by doctors, she could no longer be catheterised due to a mistake by a doctor in Eastbourne and she developed pressure sores since she was so very ill and bedridden.

“She finally died in intensive care at the Conquest Hospital on August 18.

“My son had done his best to care for her but he was constantly left alone to do that, despite being autistic and vulnerable himself.

“They were failed by the professionals in every conceivable way – this should not have been the outcome.”

Lolz’ friends and family are raising money to help pay for her funeral but have only made £60 through a JustGiving page in a month.

“It would mean her mum can do whatever she wants for her funeral, she wanted a motorcycle hearse but she couldn’t afford it, but we’re planning to have a decent wake with all of her friends there soon,” Mrs Francis said.

“We just want this young girl to have a good send off and be able to say goodbye properly.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RIPLolz.

