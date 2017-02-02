Hastings mum tackling two marathons in two weeks for cancer charities

A Hastings mother is taking on two marathons in two weeks, followed by a 100km trek, to raise funds for cancer charities.

Serena Berrett is now a personal trainer after turning her life around and losing a huge amount of weight. She wants to inspire and encourage others to do the same.

Serena Berrett became a personal trainer after losing a huge amount of weight.

First, she is taking on the Brighton Marathon in aid of The Anthony Nolan Trust, which is a charity that helps people with blood cancer.

Serena is running this marathon for her friend Emma Filkins, who is currently battling blood cancer.

Serena said: “Emma is the loveliest, most genuine and sparkliest lady I have the pleasure to call my friend, she is currently fighting her own battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

She added: “Hopefully so far so good, Emma is standing strong, fighting hard, and winning this.”

The second marathon Serena is taking on is the London Marathon. She is running this one to raise funds for Children With Cancer.

She said: “I think this cause is amazing in the work it does. Children are so brave and the majority of them fighting this dreadful disease just take it in their stride and are so strong.”

She added: “I have seen and known children that have won and lost this battle, and my biggest fear as a mum and now nanny is to see one my children or grandchildren have to go through this, it is every parent’s nightmare, and that why I chose this charity.”

Finally, at the end of August, Serena and her friends will be participating in The South Coast ultra-challenge, again in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. This challenge is a 100km trek along the south coast. It begins in Eastbourne and hits many scenic points across the coast before arriving in the historic town of Arundel at the end of the 100km.

Serena is working hard to raise as much money as she can for these charities. She said: “To help raise money I will be holding raffles and events where you can win prizes for pennies. Please give what you can and remember every penny counts.”

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=serena-berrett-SAVMLMBONDS3332017-86628704 to donate to Serena’s cause.

