Get involved with Time to Talk Day

Love Hastings Love Yourself will be holding an event as part of a nationwide push to get people talking more openly about mental health.

Time to Talk Day, on Thursday, February 2, is organised by Time to Change, the campaign to change how we all think and act about mental health problems, led by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

Time to Talk Day aims to get as many people as possible across England talking about mental health. Since its launch in 2014, it has sparked millions of conversations in schools, homes, workplaces, in the media and online, and attracted support from celebrities such as Freddie Flintoff and Stephen Fry.

Love Hastings Love Yourself will join hundreds of other groups, organisations, schools and members of the public, who will all be having conversations about mental health on Time to Talk Day.

Activities planned for the day by Love Hastings Love Yourself will include an all-day Marathon Open Mike, and there will be a series of healing, creative and informative workshops.

The group is putting a call out to musicians, stand ups, singers, choirs, clowns, creative and healing workshop facilitators, artists and anyone who has anything to offer that may start a conversation on the day.

Contact Sharon Rhodes at monalisa73@hotmail.co.uk or message the Love Hastings Love Yourself Facebook page to book a slot between the hours of 11am to 11pm. The event will take place at The Palace, White Rock.

Sharon Rhodes, local Time To Change champion coordinator, said: “Hastings is taking part in Time to Talk Day because mental health is a topic that we should all feel able to talk about. Having these all important conversations can make a big difference to many people. The more we talk, the more lives we can change.”

Visit www.time-to-change.org.uk/timetotalkday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.