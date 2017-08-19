Footballers look to help MRI campaign reach its £1m goal

Hastings United has chosen the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal as its season’s charity.

The club will help raise funds for the campaign at home games and selected events, alongside its campaign to win the Bostic League Southern Division.

Captain Simon Johnson spoke of the players’ delight at the prospect of having a state-of-the-art MRI scanner so close by – a diagnostic tool that can accurately assess sports injuries the team might pick up so they can have the fastest and best treatment.

Dave Ormerod, chairman of Hastings United, added that it was vital for major sports teams to have top-class medical facilities at hand to ensure teams could be kept at their peak throughout the season. It was an obvious appeal for United to get behind and he wished the campaign every success.

Bill Hamilton, chairman of the Friends of Conquest Hospital, thanked Dave and the United players for getting behind the appeal and said he looked forward to coming to the terraces with his sons to cheer on United as they climb to the top of their division this season.

United’s much-appreciated support enables the appeal to move a step closer to achieving its target of £1 million. The appeal total is close to £900,000 and with United behind the cause, the appeal too should achieve its goal by the end of the season.

The campaign, launched by the Friends of Conquest Hospital in March, seeks to raise £1 million to fund a new, MRI scanner to replace the current, 13-year-old model.

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has agreed to fund the building of a suite at the Conquest Hospital to house the new machine.

All donations are welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate, where donation forms to be sent in with cheques are downloadable.