Health and Hobbies Fair for older people

A Health and Hobbies Fair to mark Older People’s Day is being held on Hastings Pier on October 4, 10.30am-3pm.

The free event, organised by older people’s organisation, Hastings and St Leonards Seniors’ Forum, will be opened by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers.

Ann Lowndes, forum vice-chair and main organiser of the fair, said: “We’re hoping for a good attendance. There will be free tea and coffee and plenty of helpful health information, as well as hobby demonstrations and stalls.”

A popular feature of the forum’s annual event is the tombola organised by Pam Webb, who has collected a large selection of prizes for this year.

The Forum, which has around 1,000 members, is also holding a nostalgia quiz on Friday, September 29, and a local history talk by Anne Scott on December 1 – both at 2pm at the Friends Meeting House, South Terrace. These are free and include with free tea. coffee, cake and biscuits.

A coach outing to Blackbrooks Garden Centre, Sedlescombe, is planned for November 14. Ann added: It’s a ‘taster’ outing and if it’s a success, outings further afield will be planned next year. Tickets £4. Membership is free. Visit: www.hssf.org.uk