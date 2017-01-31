Hay ho, and Dosey Doe at St Michael’s Barn Dance

St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club invite you to don your straw hats and country attires and get set to Dosey Doe at their charity Barn Dance, at Ninfield memorial Hall on Friday, February 10, 7.30pm.

Local band Frayed Knot will be performing an evening of toe tapping country music 8-11pm. Guests are encouraged to take their own food and drink.

Sarah Miller, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says money raised from local events such as this are important to the charity. “We have to raise £10,000 every day to run the Hospice,” she said. “A very big thank you to St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club for their support and wonderful variety of events throughout the year.”

All proceeds from the dance will go to the hospice. Tickets £10 per person. To book email event organiser Di at: bluet28@hotmail.

