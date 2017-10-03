Have you seen missing Mitchell Saint from St Leonards?

Police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Mitchell Saint, who has been missing from his home in St Leonards, since last Wednesday (September 27).

Mitchell, of Cloudesley Road, who is known to frequent the lower St Leonards area, including Kings Road, Western Road and London Road, is white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim to medium build, and was last seen wearing dark trousers, a camouflage jacket, and dark trainers.

He also has a cast eye, which means that one eye appears looking in a different direction from the other one.

Anyone with information about Mitchell is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1099 of 01/10.