Hastings Week gets off to a great start

Hastings Week got off to a great start at the weekend despite a mixed bag of weather.

Persistent drizzle during the first part of Saturday put a slight dampener on the classic car show at the Stade and the opening ceremony at Hastings Castle but both events still went ahead,

Hastings Week 2017: Opening Ceremony at Hastings Castle. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170810-084727001

On Sunday the sun came out for the second day of the car show and the Mass Walk from Hastings to Bexhill. The walk - a new first for Hastings Week, proved to be a big success, attracting a large crowd of walkers of all ages.

Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers raised the flag at Hastings Castle, during the official launch event and visitors were entertained by the Tonbridge Scout and Guide Band and demonstrations of circus skills.

Events are continuing this week and include walks, exhibitions, a chess tournament and a chance to ride around the town in historic Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold.

Saturday October 14 sees a new first with a vintage and classic motorcycle show on the Stade, from 10am - 3pm. The annual Town Criers Competition gets underway at Priory Meadow at 11am on Saturday 14, while the evening sees the Bonfire Society take over the streets with its spectacular torch-lit procession, bonfire on the beach and fireworks display, from 7.15pm - 9pm.

Hastings Week 2017: Classic Car Show. SUS-170710-123307001

For full details visit www.1066.net/hastings-week.