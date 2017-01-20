Hastings Tesco store contributes more than 6,000 meals for charity

Tesco’s surplus redistribution initiative, Community Food Connection, has helped serve five million meals to more than 3,300 community groups since its launch less than a year ago.

Altogether, more than 75,000 meals have been donated in East Sussex.

Launched in February 2016, the initiative sees Tesco stores providing their surplus food to local charities and community groups.

The food plays a key role in helping charities feed people and, in doing so, allowing the money saved to be invested in social services in communities across the whole of the UK.

The Hastings Lacuna Place Express store was the pick of the county, having contributed 6,065 meals to the collection.

Store manager, Damien Green, said: “We’re so proud to support charities and community groups through Community Food Connection from our larger stores.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.