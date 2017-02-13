Hastings teen seriously injured after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident which has left a 14-year-old boy seriously injured.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday (February 11) police were called to the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, where officers say a 14-year-old boy on foot and a car had been in collision.

The boy, from Hastings, suffered head injuries and was taken by land ambulance to King’s College Hospital in London. His condition is currently serious but stable.

The car involved was a black Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 23-year-old man from Hastings. He was unhurt.

Diversions were set up around the scene until the A21 re-opened just after 9.15pm.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Clearwater.

They can also send details on-line to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

