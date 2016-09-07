Hastings store to close after more than 40 years of trading

A long-standing store in the town centre is closing on Friday (September 9) after more than 40 years of trading.

Halfords, in Queen’s Road, is shutting its doors meaning the nearest brach from Hastings is now the shop in Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill.

The company said the Hastings store was closing so it could offer a wider range of products at the larger Bexhill store.

A Halfords spokesman said: “We can confirm that our Hastings Queens Road store will be closing this Friday.

“Customers will now be served by our nearby Bexhill store which, being larger, means we can extend a wider service and product offering for local customers.

“Customers can look forward to seeing all of the Hastings team who will now be working at the Bexhill store and surrounding area and are ready to welcome existing and new customers to the store.”

Halfords is the latest big name retailer to leave the town centre.

At the end of last month, BHS closed its shop in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

The firm ceased trading after administrators failed to find a buyer for the doomed chain, which entered administration in April.

Halfords sells car parts, car enhancement, camping and touring equipment and bicycles.

The company was founded by Frederick Rushbrooke in Birmingham in 1892 as a wholesale ironmongery.

In 1902, he moved to a store in Halford Street in Leicester, and the company was named after this street, and started selling cycling goods.

It opened its 200th store in 1931.

In 1968, the company opened its 300th store.

