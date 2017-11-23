Hastings seafront plans to revamp area

An area of the seafront is set to be rejuvenated as part of an ambitious project.

Hastings Borough Council recently secured funding from the Coastal Communities Fund to breathe new life into the area known as the White Rock Fountain.

Architects from Saville Jones are working with the authority on the space and have produced a concept design with examples of what could be included there, which include a sculptural water mister and planting.

The White Rock Fountain project is one of a number of schemes as part of the Destination White Rock, Hastings - Continuing the Economic Revival project, which received a grant worth £812,770 from the Coastal Communities Fund.

The currently redundant water feature and White Rock promenade between the pier and The Source BMX Park will be refurbished and traditional beach huts installed east of the pier.

Councillor Kim Forward, lead member for regeneration said: “We would like people to take part in our survey to let us know what they think of the concept designs.

“You will also be able to see the designs at the pier, White Rock Hotel and The Source during their normal opening times.”

The survey can be found online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/destinationwhiterock.