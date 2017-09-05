Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival all set to reel them in next weekend

Ooh arr me hearty’s, there’ll be something fishy going on in Hastings Old Town next weekend with the return of the annual Seafood and Wine Festival.

The event, which showcases the superb quality and variety of fish sustainably landed in Hastings, is organised by Hastings Borough Council and will be held at the Stade Open Space on September 16 and 17.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of delicious fish dishes from local restaurants and wines from local vineyards, along with a range of the best produce the area has to offer. Fantastic locally made beers, ciders, meat and vegetarian dishes will also be available. Talented fishermen will demonstrate their skills and their catch.

New this year is an exciting sculpture, a cluster of magical glass buoys suspended above head height, which contain the voices and stories of Hastings fishermen.

In the Stade Hall see an exhibition of photographs by Chris Parker, focusing on the seafood and fishing industry in and around Hastings.

On both days the entertainment marquee on the beach will be home to a fantastic musical line up of bands including the Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast on Sunday at 10.30am.

Children can enjoy storytelling performances, craft activities, facepainting, unicycling, juggling, magic, balloon animals and more.

Entry is by wristband which can be purchased in advance from the Tourist Information Centre. For full festival details and ticket information visit:: www.visit1066country.com/fish festivals or call 01424 451111.

