Hastings roadworks near end

The finishing touches are being applied to a programme of road resurfacing in Hastings.

East Sussex Highways last week completed the major part of a scheme to reconstruct and resurface St Helen’s Road.

Highways crews will be returning on Thursday (November 30) and Friday to complete the application of anti-skid surfacing, with two-way traffic lights in place.

Meanwhile, highways works at The Green and Queen’s Road, along with Southern Water works at the Silverhill junction, were also completed last week.

Resurfacing work at Hillside Road, between The Ridge and Little Ridge Avenue, began today (Monday, November 27) for three days, with a diversion route in place, while three weeks of work on pavements in Cambridge Gardens also began today.

Further resurfacing work is scheduled for St Helen’s Park Road for three days from December 5 and Sedlescombe Road North for six nights from December 6.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “We do appreciate that any work of this nature causes some disruption to residents and we’d like to thank people for their patience.

“The works recently completed, those currently ongoing and those planned over the next few weeks will help to provide a safer, smoother journey for residents in Hastings.”

Latest updates and full details of current roadworks are available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com.