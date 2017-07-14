Hastings RNLI help rescue dog from cliff fall

Crews from Hastings RNLI helped rescue a dog that had gone over a cliff yesterday (Thursday, July 13).

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 1.20pm after receiving reports the animal was east of Ecclesbourne Glen.

The lifeboat and her volunteer crew were quickly on scene to discover the owners of the animal on the beach and the dog visible and motionless on a small ledge a way up the cliff.

The owners were safely brought back to the lifeboat station in Rock-a-Nore then, along with Hastings Coastguard Rescue team, the crew returned to Ecclesbourne Glen and made their way up to recover the dog.

Trigger, the lucky unharmed pooch, was then reunited with his owners.

