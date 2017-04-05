Hastings pupils turn wall into colourful graffiti mural

Children at a primary school have transformed a tired-looking wall in their playground into a colourful mural.

The pupils from year five at All Saints CE Junior Academy in the Old Town worked with graffiti artist Aaron Hosannah to develop a concept, prepare the wall and decorate it.

The message on the wall is ‘Education is our greatest adventure’.

The vibrant design incorporates the children’s ideas, which they developed as part of their term’s learning, focusing on urban art, and on Hastings as a tourist destination.

Natalie Butler, year five teacher at All Saints, said: “It’s important that children realise the difference between vandalism and art, and through their learning, they have had the opportunity to experience this.

“They have worked hard to create a fantastic mural that reflects both our history as a school in a seaside town and our values celebrating all talents, including creative arts.”

Children from All Saints Junior Academy have also examined the urban art that exists in Hastings, and have been on a tour that included a focus on Moose’s Moths, The America Ground mural and several less well-known pieces, including Stewy animals and Scrabbleman messages.

The pupils used traditional painting techniques, as well as spray cans to achieve the effect.

Graffiti artist Aaron also delivered a workshop about how he developed his skills in New York and the history of the art form. Several of his pieces are displayed across Hastings and St Leonards, including at St Andrew’s Mews and Saxon Street.

He said: “Building ideas with the youth is an enriching experience most definitely - creativity is a wonderful thing. The children have such a love for learning. It is a tribute to us all.”

Aaron Hosannah was also the artist who painted the mural in tribute to professional boxer Muhammad Ali, who died last June. The mural is on the wall of the Shelter charity shop on the corner of Saxon Road and London Road in central St Leonards

Aaron’s works can be viewed at www.aaronhosannah.com.

