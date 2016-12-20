Hastings pub up for sale

A well-known pub in town has been put up for sale by its owner.

The Robert de Mortain, on The Ridge, is on the market for more than half a million pounds as the owner is planning to sell off the pub, saying it ‘no longer fits within (its) core estate’.

Greene King, the owner, is inviting offers in excess of £550,000 from prospective buyers and the property is advertised on the AG&G website.

AG&G is a firm that specialises in the sale of licensed leisure property, such as pubs.

The Robert de Mortain is one of four pubs in the south east up for sale on AG&G’s website.

The pub on The Ridge will stay open until it is sold. Whoever becomes the new owner, however, may decide to keep it running as a pub.

The Robert de Mortain was first licensed as a pub in 1948.

It has been used a number of times as a venue over the years by Hastings Rock Radio each May in its broadcasts in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.

A Greene King spokesman said: “After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision that the Robert de Mortain no longer fits within our core estate and we have therefore decided to sell.

“The pub will remain open while we look for a buyer and will continue to welcome our guests.”

The pub is named after Robert de Mortain, who was the half-brother of William the Conqueror.

Among other things, Robert de Mortain was the architect of the Tower of London, Pevensey Castle and Hastings Castle, the latter being the first stone built castle in the country built by the Normans after the Battle of Hastings.

