Hastings pub in Telegraph top Sunday lunch places list

A Hastings pub is featured among national newspaper The Telegraph’s list of the best places for Sunday lunch in the UK.

The Crown is lauded as a great spot for a roast dinner by restaurant reviewer Kathryn Flett in the paper’s top 18.

“Popular with locals and discerning weekenders alike, it’s dog and child friendly, with board games, an open fire and a menu that thinks outside of the pub-dining box,” she wrote.

The independent All Saints Street local has won countless awards including the Place to Eat and Drink award at the 1066 Business Awards 2016, and rave reviews having re-opened two and a half years ago.

