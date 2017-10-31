Hastings Pier wins highly-prestigious architecture award

Hastings Pier has won a highly-prestigious architecture award this evening (Tuesday, October 31).

The pier, designed by architectural firm dRMM, went up against five of the UK’s most extraordinary new buildings at the RIBA Stirling Prize final, and was announced as the winner at London’s Roundhouse a short while ago.

The sought-after award is given to the building that has made the biggest contribution to the evolution of architecture in a given year, with previous winners including The Gherkin, Lords’ Cricket Ground, Madrid Barajas Airport, The Scottish Parliament Building and Waterloo Station.

The pier fought off competition from Barret’s Grove in Stoke Newington, The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibition Centre, City of Glasgow College – City Campus, Command of the Oceans in Chatham and Juergen Teller’s Photography Studio in London to be crowned as the RIBA Stirling Prize winners for 2017.

A post on the Hastings Pier Facebook page this evening says: “We are delighted to announce that Hastings Pier has won the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize.

“Hastings’ Pier is beautiful, completely unique, and a seamless blend of historical recognition and modern design. To have our Pier recognised at the very highest level is an extraordinary achievement – and this award belongs to the people of Hastings who came together to save this historic landmark and made it a beacon of a town’s regeneration.

“This prize places Hastings Pier in the pantheon of Britain’s most iconic buildings. The building is a unique example of collaboration and as such we would like to thank our architects dRMM, staff, volunteers, shareholders, visitors and incredible local community for their continued support and we are delighted that our pier has written another page in the long book of our town’s famous history.”

Hastings Pier was also named Pier of the Year 2017 by the National Piers Society earlier this year.