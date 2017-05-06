Hastings Pier welcomes visitors for 1960s May Day bash

Despite getting off to a soggy start, the sun was soon shining on Hastings Pier’s 1960’s-themed May Day event.

Classics On The Pier saw a fleet of vintage scooters and bikes line the decking, with a series of live bands providing a suitably swinging soundtrack of classic hits from the era.

CEO Jo Stewart at May Day on Hastings Pier. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170305-152240001

Hastings Pier CEO Jo Stewart said: “It was the first time we had done this and it went really, really well.

“We had heavy rain and gale force winds and then the sun came out and it was amazing.

“Some of the Jack In the Green people came down after the event in the Old Town. It just felt like a very relaxed family fun day.”

She added: “We would like to do it bigger and better next year if we can.”

May Day on Hastings Pier. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170305-152317001

* Pictures by Sid Saunders.

May Day on Hastings Pier. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170305-152253001

May Day on Hastings Pier. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170305-152226001