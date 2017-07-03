Hastings Pier takes over catering contract

Hastings Pier’s catering and hospitality operation has been handed over from Centerplate to the Hastings Pier Charity.

There will be a phased reopening, with an emphasis on quality food and drink from local suppliers, including fresh fish from Hastings Old Town, excellent training opportunities for staff, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere with new decor and regular entertainment.

The reopening began with a ‘pop up’ offer on the Upper Deck bar and terrace, which launched on Saturday (July 1).

The Pavilion building and fish and chip bar will be closed until July 7 for refurbishment.

The restaurant will be unveiled to the public with a new look, food menu and wine and cocktail lists on July 8.

Weather permitting, a DJ will be playing in celebration of the new opening in the afternoon and evening on the Pavilion terrace.

A new food kiosk, also operated by the pier’s catering team, will be open from July 8, serving traditional seaside fayre, including doughnuts and candyfloss.

In line with the new catering offer, Hastings Pier’s opening times will extend to 10pm from Saturday July 8 until the end of September 2017.

The new catering and hospitality offer is being spearheaded by Erika Holland, who managed the much-loved ‘Gritti Palace’ on Hastings Pier before its rebuild.

Erika said: “I am very excited to be joining Hastings Pier Charity for this new venture.

“We will be sourcing our ingredients locally where possible and sustainability is key.

“Going forward we will be looking to put together a training programme with the aim to provide job opportunities for local people.”

Jo Stewart, CEO at Hastings Pier Charity, said: “Bringing our catering offer in house is pivotal to our business plan and will bring the Pier one step closer to becoming self-funded in the future.

“It also opens up funding opportunities which will further bolster our business plan ensuring the pier has a sustainable future.”