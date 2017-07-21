Hastings Pier shortlisted for ‘UK’s best new building’ award

Hastings Pier has been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK’s best new building.

In May, the pier scooped a regional Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award, as well as two special awards – Regional Client of the Year for the Hastings Pier Charity, and Regional Project Architect of the Year for Alex de Rijke, dRMM Architects.

In June, the iconic structure was one of just 49 buildings across the UK to win a national RIBA award – and it was from these 49 winners that six were chosen for the Stirling Prize shortlist.

The six shortlisted buildings will now go head-to-head for architecture’s highest accolade, to be awarded by RIBA on Tuesday, October 31.

Maria Ludkin, chairman of Hastings Pier Charity’s board of directors, said: “We are delighted to be honoured by reaching the shortlist for this prestigious award. The new Hastings Pier is an architectural icon, which demonstrates not just brilliant design, but acts as a beacon for regeneration demonstrating power of consolidated community action. We thank RIBA for their recognition of all that has been accomplished.”

Hastings Pier is up against Barrett’s Grove, Stoke Newington, east London by Groupwork + Amin Taha; British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre, Bloomsbury, London by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners; Command of the Oceans by Baynes and Mitchell Architects for Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent; City of Glasgow College – City Campus, Scotland by Reiach & Hall Architects; and Michael Laird Architects, and Photography Studio for Juergen Teller, west London by 6a architects.

The award is now in its 22nd year.

