Hastings Pier in top 10 buildings of 2016

Hastings Pier features seventh in The Times’ list of the top 10 buildings of 2016 alongside the i360 tower in Brighton and the Design Museum in London.

Jonathan Morrison’s article celebrates the best architectural delights of the past year and praised the architects behind the newly-refurbished pier.

“The architects courted controversy by welcoming what the fire had done to sweep away the clutter, but the minimalist design has slowly won over the locals and the town has never looked better,” he writes.

Hastings Pier Charity tweeted saying it was thrilled to be part of the list.

The pier reopened in April after a multi-million pound refurb following the disastrous fire in 2010.

