Hastings MP Amber Rudd meets with teens to talk about project promoting mental health

The town’s MP visited and chatted with young people undertaking a national volunteering programme.

Hastings MP Amber Rudd was greeted by the group on the NCS programme and their team leaders at Bexhill Hive.

They discussed with her the social action project they had designed, developed and were in the process of delivering within Hastings.

The team are supporting Elver Court care home, a premises of mental health charity Together Hastings.

The teens dedicated 450 hours to fundraising and awareness-raising activity, including a charity march which saw the team patrol the streets of Hastings handing out leaflets, displaying banners, collecting donations, and encouraging people to ‘ask about my mental health’, while promoting their hashtag ‘#don’tbeblindtothemind.

The team went on to perform an original song on the subject of mental health awareness, and set up a tie-dying stall on Hastings seafront, distributing tie-dyed bandanas in exchange for donations, and raising more than £200 in total. The team members also shared their personal journeys with Ms Rudd, who is also Home Secretary.

Charlie Wilson, 17, moved to Eastbourne from Watford, and embarked upon the programme to make new friends.

He said: “I was signed up for NCS by my aunt against my will. But it turns out that I made friendships for life, and we have had the most amazing experience. We call ourselves a family.”

Ms Rudd said: “Each time I visit the NCS programme over the summer holidays, I am astounded by the level of enthusiasm, determination and engagement these young adults put into the four-week programme. This time was no exception. Thank you to the students for my tie-dye present, and well done on their fundraising efforts. I am positive the residents of Elver Court will be eternally grateful for their support.”

NCS is open to all those aged 15 to 17 across England and Northern Ireland, and is a four-week full-time programme, with participants volunteering at least 30 hours to a community project they create to address an issue important to them.

Pauline Smith, CEO at CXK, the Ashford-based charity that delivers NCS across Kent and Sussex, said: “CXK was thrilled to welcome Amber to the Hastings NCS programme.

“The young people involved were thrilled to share the details of their NCS journey, which has involved meeting new people, an outdoor adventure week in Dorset, a week spent living in a university, and supporting charities and causes in their community.”

