Hastings Mini Chelsea Fringe is a walk in the park

A festival of flowers, gardens and gardening entwines its roots in Alexandra Park, Hastings next month with the arrival of the Chelsea Fringe.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) are to stage its first Mini Chelsea Fringe in the park on Spring Bank Holiday weekend as part of the sixth Chelsea Fringe which runs May 20 - June 4.

Known as the ‘alternative’ garden festival, the Chelsea Fringe is volunteer-run and unfunded, operating as a not-for-profit Community Interest Company.

The Hastings Mini Fringe begins at the The Beacon Arts Hub, 67-68 St Mary’s Terrace, Hastings on Friday, May 26.

APGG chairman Linda Pearson will open the proceedings at 7pm with a brief talk.

Freelance writer Travis Elborough will talk about his book entitled A Walk in The Park: The Life and Times of a People’s Institution, which looks at the history of Britain’s parks and how they have evolved.

Travis will sign and sell paperback copies of his book. A hard back copy, along with plants, will be raffled.

The APGG will then proudly present its first mini Chelsea on Sunday, May 28.

Local nurseries and community groups will take stalls or tables in two marquees near the Eat@the Park Cafe, 11-4.30pm. Stalls, hosted by volunteers from APGG, Friends of Alexandra Park and the Bohemia Walled Garden Association, Hastings, will sell plants, showcase projects, seek volunteers and tell visitors about their plans.

Staff from Rotherview Nursery, Three Oaks, and Simply Gardens, George Street, Hastings Old Town, will also host stalls.

Scrumptious cream teas will be served in the cafe and there are plans for a local band to perform on the bandstand. Park ranger Nick Hennessy will present a talk and walk about the park’s history and how it has developed. Join Nick by the bandstand at 2pm.

To swell the restoration campaign’s funding appeal, donated plants will be on sale in the greenhouse 11-4pm.

Junior gardeners will have the opportunity to ride on the park’s miniature railway, sited near the greenhouse.

Dog walkers are welcome throughout the park.

The APGG is campaigning to restore the park’s 1930s greenhouse for community and educational use. Chair, Linda Pearson says this first mini Chelsea promises to be an exciting event and will give visitors the opportunity to experience a different view of Hastings and to explore Alexandra Park. “We want to make the community aware of what is going on and to help us with fund-raising for this important project,” she said.

Tickets, to the May 26 event, to include a light supper, cost £15 ea via The Beacon’s website at: www.beaconhastings.com or email info@beaconhastings.com, telephone 01424 431305.

Join the town’s Chelsea Fringe by visiting www.chelseafringe.com and registering your group or business. The Alexandra Park venue is full, but new entries can hold their own event anytime during the Chelsea Fringe.

Follow updates to Alexandra Park Mini Fringe on the APPG website: www.greenhousealexpark.com or via Twitter and Facebook.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.