Hastings match gets green light

Hastings United Football Club's hotly-anticipated match away to Hythe Town tonight will go ahead.

With the temperature having risen already today, the Ryman Football League Division One South game has been declared on. Kick-off at Reachfields is 7.45pm.

Several Hythe players have turned out for United in the past, giving extra spice to a game which already holds plenty of significance in the battle for play-off places.

Former United players Dave Cook, Sam Adams, Jay May, Frankie Sawyer and Kenny Pogue were all in the matchday squad as Hythe thrashed Guernsey 8-1 on Tuesday, last week.

Hythe are currently fourth in the table and are in red hot form having scored 14 goals in their last two matches. United are six places and 13 points worse off than their Kent opponents, albeit with three games in hand.

United's recent form isn't good, though, having taken four points from as many outings since the turn of the year. Their most recent game, at home to Ramsgate last Tuesday, ended in a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Hythe are the only team in the division United have yet to meet so far this season, but the sides will get pretty familiar with each other this week as the return fixture at The Pilot Field will take place on Saturday.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.



Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!