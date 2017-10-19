Hastings man wanted for arrest

Police are seeking a Hastings man who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of a licence for his release from custody.

Police say 23-year-old Daryl Lee Beckingham was convicted on July 1 2014 of causing grievous bodily harm and sentenced to five years' imprisonment.

On August 21 this year he was released on licence from HMP Lewes until completion of his sentence on June 30 2019.

Police say he has since failed to attend appointments as required, has failed to live at an approved address. He had also 'generally shown poor behaviour,' a police spokesman said.

Beckingham is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim, with straight auburn hair, sideburns, green eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone seeing him or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 729 of 11/10. In an emergency call 999.