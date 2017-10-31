Hastings man sentenced for court order breach

A Hastings man has been sentenced for a series of offences.

Sussex Police said Kane Watson, 26, unemployed, of Priory Road, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on October 24, having pleaded guilty at Brighton Crown Court on September 25 to: making repeated contact with a woman, in breach of a court non-molestation order, and to disclosing a private sexual photograph without her consent, with the intention of causing her distress.

He had pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour but was convicted of that offence, said police.

Watson was given a three-year community order, ordered to undertake 300 hours unpaid work and given a rehabilitation activity requirement, said police.

He was also given a restraining order, to last indefinitely, prohibiting him from any contact with the victim.

Police said Watson was found not guilty of three charges of rape.

Detective Constable Jane Husher said, “This was a very distressing case and we are glad to have been able to ensure the victim was taken out of harm’s way, and that Watson has been effectively dealt with by the courts.

“We will always seek to support people who come to us for protection and justice in such cases. As well as investigating we can help victims gain access to sources of support, advice and counselling.”