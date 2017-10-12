Hastings man jailed after threatening to burn down house

A man has been jailed for a month after breaching a domestic violence prevention order.

Michael Anthony Healy, 52, was set to prison for 28 days after appearing at court via videolink on Monday (October 9).

Police said despite denying the breach he was found to have caused harassment and distress to his former partner by threatening to burn down her house.

Taking into consideration previous breaching of orders and convictions for harassment and violence, Healy, of Elphinstone Road, was told there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.