Hastings man back behind bars

A man who taunted police on social media that nobody would ‘dob him in’ for £500 is back behind bars after somebody ‘dobbed him in’.

Thomas Hyde, 25, spotted the police appeal and reward for information about his whereabouts after breaking the terms of his prison licence following his early release from a 42-month sentence for drugs supply.

Police said Hyde spotted the appeal and joined in social media conversations on the search for him, but his confidence in not being recaptured dissolved rather quickly on Friday (October 27) when he was arrested in Ore.

Superintendent Dave Padwick said: “Somebody told him on social media that he could run, but he couldn’t ‘hyde’ and I’m pleased to say that they were right.

“This is one particular horror who will be back behind bars for Hallowe’en!”