Hastings makes seaside top ten list

Hastings has been named as one of the UK’s best seaside resorts in a recent survey.

According to a survey by retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone, Hastings has ranked as the 10th favourite seaside town.

From a survey of 2,700 customers the most popular seaside resort is Salcombe in Devon (18.5 per cent), with Weymouth in Dorset (16.1 per cent), and Whitby, North Yorkshire (12 per cent) also edging into the top three.

A spokesman for the company said: “McCarthy and Stone know that buying a coastal retirement property isn’t just about serene beaches and quaint villages, but also about thriving towns full of events, local shops and amenities where you can mix and mingle with happy holidaymakers and other active retirees, which is exactly why Hastings has been hailed as a favourite.

“Planning where to retire is always a big decision and there’s so many options, but retiring by the seaside still remains a popular choice for many.”