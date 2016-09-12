Hastings is the seventh worst place to be a girl in England and Wales – according to a new report.

The report, called The State of Girls’ Rights in the UK and released today (Monday, September 12) by the charity Plan International UK, ranks towns looking at factors such as educational attainment, child poverty and teenage pregnancy rates.

It is the first study to look at the experiences of girls across every local authority in England and Wales.

Waverley, in Surrey, has come out on top – with Middlesbrough at the bottom.

Girls told interviewers from the charity that – across the county – they are facing harassment in schools, they don’t feel safe online, they’re judged by the way they look and they’re scared every day on the streets.

A Plan International UK spokesperson said, “For the first time, we’re shining the spotlight on the situation for girls in the UK.

“In our first steps to understand girls’ lives, and to make sure negative attitudes to girls in the UK are challenged, today, we launched The State of Girls’ Rights in the UK report at a parliamentary event hosted by Maria Miller MP and Lisa Nandy MP.

“Our new report shows that despite being one of the most developed countries on earth, too many girls in the UK don’t enjoy their rights.

“A girl’s quality of life is tied to where she lives. Our first-of-its kind analysis ranks the best and worst places to be a girl in England and Wales.

“We’ve ranked Local Authorities by child poverty, GCSE results, not being in employment, education or training, life expectancy and teenage conceptions.”

Top 10 places to be a girl in England and Wales:

1. Waverley, Surrey

2. Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire

3. Chiltern, Buckinghamshire

4. Mole Valley, Surrey

5. Epsom and Ewell, Surrey

6. Rutland, East Midlands

7. Elmbridge, Surrey

8. Wokingham, Berkshire

9. St Albans, Hertfordshire

10. East Hertfordshire

Worst 10 places to be a girl in England and Wales:

1. Middlesbrough

2. Blackpool

3. Manchester

4. Nottingham

5. Liverpool

6. Knowsley, Merseyside

7. Hastings, East Sussex

8. Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

9. Salford, Greater Manchester

10. Sandwell, West Midlands