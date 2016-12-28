Hastings International Chess Congress gets under way

The 92nd Hastings International Chess Congress kicked off today (Wednesday, December 28) at Horntye Park Sports Complex.

The event, which runs until January 5, is in memory of Con Power, who was congress director for more than 20 years.

92nd Hastings International Chess Congress in memory of Con Power. SUS-161228-151636001

Mayor Judy Rogers opened the annual event by playing a game of chess.

Players this year include 12 grandmasters and one woman grandmaster from 28 countries. As well as the titled players, female players and under-21 and under-18 players are all well-represented. Almost 300 chess players are taking part in total this year.

The congress is jointly sponsored by Hastings Borough Council and Tradewise Insurance Services.

Additional support comes from The White Rock Hotel, Lansdowne Hotel, The John Robinson Trust and KC Computers and from the family of Con Power.

92nd Hastings International Chess Congress in memory of Con Power. SUS-161228-151832001

Organisational help comes from the English Chess Federation.

The main Masters Tournament is an open event and also provides opportunities for players to achieve ratings and title norms.

Alongside this tournament there are New Year tournaments for club players.

The 34th Hastings Weekend Congress is also part of the programme and this also attracts players of all levels.

92nd Hastings International Chess Congress in memory of Con Power. SUS-161228-151807001

For more information visit www.hastingschess.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

92nd Hastings International Chess Congress in memory of Con Power. SUS-161228-151702001

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.