Hastings GP surgery lifted out of special measures

A GP practice has been lifted out of special measures following improvements in the quality of its services.

Dr Rajesh Pandey, also known as Priory Road Surgery in Hastings, had been rated Inadequate during an inspection in December 2015, when the practice was placed into special measures.

During the latest inspection in August 2016, a specialist team of inspectors from the Care Quality Commission found that the practice had improved in all five key areas, with the overall rating for the practice moving from inadequate to good.

The practice was rated as ‘good’ for being safe, effective, caring and responsive to people’s needs and ‘requires improvement’ for well led.

The full report of the inspection has been published on the CQC website at http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-496144059

After the inspection in December 2015, the practice put an action plan in place to make sustainable improvements to the areas of concern which CQC had outlined, and to make sure that regulations were met.

Following the recent inspection, inspectors found the practice had improved safeguarding training and had developed a child safeguarding policy. There was also a safeguarding vulnerable adult’s policy in place.

The practice was providing flexible appointments, including extended hours and walk in appointments.

Improvements were seen in relation to the management of medicines, however not all patient group directions were signed as authorised by the GP.

The practice had taken action to improve engagement with patients through the development of a patient participation group.

Improvements had been implemented as a result of this engagement.

Action, including additional GP training had been taken by the practice to improve patient experience of GP consultations as a result of the national GP patient survey.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, said: “It is clear that Dr Rajesh Pandey has made some real improvements since our previous inspection, in December 2015, where we identified serious concerns relating to the safe delivery of services and leadership of the practice.

“The practice is now providing a safe, caring and effective service. I am pleased to announce that the practice will come out of special measures and I congratulate them on the progress that they have made.”

Ruth Rankine, deputy chief inspector of general practice for the south of England, said: “During our recent inspection in August 2016, we found improvements had been made in all areas and that action had been taken to identify, assess and manage risks to patients.

“Although there is still a way to go I am pleased to see that the hard work and strong commitment from all practice staff to deliver improved services has resulted in higher standards of care for their patients.

“The practice should be very proud of this achievement.”

Dr David Warden, chair of the NHS Hastings and Rother CCG, said: “Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is delighted that the Priory Road Surgery has received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and we’d like to congratulate everyone in the practice team for this superb achievement.

“The CCG has supported the surgery in implementing changes that have delivered significant improvements, to ensure local people have access to good quality, safe and effective GP services.

“This rating recognises the dedication, drive and skills of everyone at Priory Road Surgery, and we will continue to work closely with Dr Pandey and surgery staff to further develop services that deliver continued high quality care for people in the local community.”

