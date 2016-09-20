Hastings family find stolen pug on Kent traveller site

A family from Hastings are counting their blessings after finding their stolen pug on a traveller site in Kent.

Nicole Eden’s pet pooch Lucy was taken from her garden on All Saints Street on Saturday, September 10.

Nicole Eden's pugs Lucy (right) and Bella (left) SUS-160920-122958001

After four days of agony and searching, a vet rang her saying the dog had been brought in and was at a traveller site in Tonbridge.

The mother-of-four drove straight there, grabbed Lucy and drove home, to the relief of her young children who were ‘inconsolable’ before she was found.

“I just wanted to get there as quick as possible before it was gone again as you can’t replace a dog, if you lose something else it can be replaced but not pets,” she said.

Nicole was amazed by the thieves bravery as she had security cameras all around her house, plus her teenage son and his friends were only meters away.

When Lucy surprised her daughter Jasmine at school, who was apparently constantly crying when Lucy was taken, she could not contain her happiness.

“She fell to the floor in tears it was so cute, she hasn’t left the dog’s side since bless her,” Nicole said.

Nicole was annoyed with the police as they closed the case soon after she reported it because of the lack of evidence and suspects.

But thanks to the vet she did not need the police’s help and got Lucy back in one piece.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.