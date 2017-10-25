Hastings doctor who runs four surgeries resigns

The GP who runs a number of surgeries in Hastings and St Leonards has resigned.

Cornwallis Plaza surgery currently runs GP services from four sites, namely Cornwallis Plaza Surgery, Shankill Surgery, Little Ridge Surgery and Essenden Road Surgery, with around 17,000 patients registered at the practice.

Following the resignation of the doctor, who holds the contract with the NHS to run Cornwallis Plaza, health bosses have stepped in to make sure alternative arrangements are in place for affected patients from next Wednesday (November 1).

NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said with no other healthcare provider to take over the running of the practice as a whole, it has allocated patients places with four other GP practices.

Letters are being sent to all current Cornwallis Plaza practice patients, who live inside the practice boundary, to advise them of the changes and the practice to which they have been allocated.

The four practices, which patients are being allocated to, are taking over the running of the individual surgeries currently run by the Cornwallis Plaza practice.

Beaconsfield Road Surgery will be taking over the running of Little Ridge Surgery, Harold Road Surgery is taking over the running of Shankill Surgery, High Glades Medical Centre will be taking over the running of Essenden Road Surgery when it re-opens and The Station Practice is taking over the running of Cornwallis Plaza Surgery, which is based in the same building.

The CCG said this means most patients will still be able to access care at the GP surgery they have traditionally used, as well as at their newly allocated practice.

Patients who have been allocated to one of the four practices do not need to take any further actions to confirm their registration with their new practice, the CCG added.

It is also writing to patients who live outside the Cornwallis Plaza practice boundary, asking them to register with a practice where they live as soon as possible.

Amanda Philpott, chief officer of NHS Hastings and Rother CCG, said: “We have been working closely with local GPs, colleagues from NHS England and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to address the challenges facing local GP services and would like to apologise to any patients who have experienced any issues with the services at Cornwallis Plaza practice over recent months.

“Great care has been taken to allocate patients to other GP practices that are as close to their homes as possible, to minimise any inconvenience, and most patients will also still be able to access care at the GP surgery they have traditionally used if they wish.

“We have taken this action to improve services for local people. All the surgeries to which patients have been allocated have the required capacity and are looking forward to welcoming their new patients.

“In addition, all the receiving practices in Hastings and St Leonards have been rated ‘good’ by the CQC, meaning people will have access to safe, high quality care that reaches the expected standards.”

Anyone concerned about the changes, or who has questions about their ongoing care, can contact 01424 735666 or Cornwallisplazaenquiries@nhs.net.

Lines and emails will be monitored between 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

There is also an option to leave a message outside of these times.