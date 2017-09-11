Hastings council urges people not to remove plants and cuttings from Alexandra Park

Council bosses have asked the public to be on the lookout for the theft of plants and other cuttings from the town’s main park.

The authority said some visitors appear to be so keen on Alexandra Park, the Victorian linear park through the centre of Hastings, that they are trying to recreate it for themselves, by taking cuttings and larger quantities of plant material.

Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for the environment, said: “Alexandra Park is beautiful, much admired, and, of course, the holder of the coveted ‘green flag’. While we can understand people wanting to take cuttings from the plants, we would ask them not to spoil the park for others.

“The taking of cuttings started on a small scale, but appears to be spreading. Indeed, large quantities of material are being hacked from our plants and shrubs in some areas, really spoiling the appearance of the park.

“We would like to try and nip this in the bud now, so are asking visitors to Alexandra Park to please leave our lovely plants alone.

“We are asking our park rangers to pay particular attention to the areas where this theft is taking place and, if it continues, we will take action against those damaging our park.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.