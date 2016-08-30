Hastings council seeks homes for Syrian refugees

Hastings Borough Council has agreed to help find homes for up to 100 Syrian refugees over the next five years - and is appealing for anyone with suitable accommodation to come forward.

The housing programme is for those currently living in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Syria.

Hastings Borough Council is leading the Syrian resettlement programme across East Sussex.

Council leader Cllr Peter Chowney said:- “We have a proud reputation for our inclusiveness here in Hastings, and are pleased that people from many different backgrounds have chosen to live here.

“We have all seen the distressing images that have come from Syria, and we want to do all we can to help, which is why we have offered to find homes for up to 100 refugees over the next five years.

“The government has made a commitment to assist 20,000 refugees nationally and we are working with colleagues to ensure that those refugees resettled in Hastings have a proper support package in place.

“We want to help families to put the trauma they have suffered behind them, and start to rebuild their lives.

“However we are desperately short of accommodation and are seeking offers of self-contained housing.

“We are looking for privately rented accommodation, ideally with a one year tenancy or more, here in Hastings.

“Rents will need to be within ‘Local Housing Allowance’ rates so that they are affordable to those who find work or who initially have to rely on housing benefit.

“If you are an owner or landlord with property to let locally and think you can help, please contact Susan Hanson on Hastings 01424 451328, or email shanson@hastings.gov.uk.”

